Aberaeron run in 15 tries against Llangwm
13 tries came from their free-flowing back line
Aberaeron 95 Llangwm 0
Admiral National League 3 West A
Despite showing several changes in personnel, Aberaeron showed the importance of depth in squad, as they enjoyed an enterprising afternoon against lowly Llangwm.
In total the home side crossed the whitewash no less than on 15 occasions, with 13 of the tries coming from their free flowing back line.
The visitors had little answer to the pace and opportunism shown by their opponents, with the majority of the scores, especially in the first half coming from deep inside home territory.
It was 59-0 at the break and it was only a question of how many would be added to the scoreboard after the break, and it was somewhat of a relief when the referee blew up, just short of the three figures.
To their credit Llangwm continued to battle to the end, with their forwards giving a decent account in the set pieces.
But in the end it was a despondent side that trooped of the pitch, with Aberaeron celebrating a near record scoreline.
Nine players found their names on the scoreboard with wing Stefan Dai John Jones bagging four, followed by hat-tricks apiece for fellow wing Dilwyn Harries on his first appearance of the season and another for scrum half Tudur Jenkins Jr.
Young centre Gethin Jenkins added to his tally for the season with centre Steffan Jones benefiting for a kick ahead.
Not to be outdone the forwards did have their moments of glory with No 8 Tudur Jenkins Sr and second row Bleddyn Thomas adding to the score.
Outside half Rhodri Jenkins crossed with an individual effort and completed the scoring with 10 successful conversions.
While it may have been a relatively comfortable afternoon for Aberaeron, far sterner tests lie ahead, starting with a cup encounter with Tenby next Saturday, kick off 3pm.
