Despite the emphatic final scoreline,the first 60 minutes of this encounter was somewhat of a dour affair with a combination of poor weather conditions affecting handling and Aberaeron’s inability to break a dour defence.
Aberaeron 46 Llangwm 0, Admiral National League 3 West A
In fairness Llangwm had little attacking threat and they were content to finish the first half only eight points adrift.
Steffan Rees’ early penalty had opened the scoring and this was quickly added to with a well worked try for centre Gethin Jenkins. That remained the score for the remainder of the half and well into the second period.
The scrums were evenly matched with Aberaeron shading the lineouts’ hooker Bruce Gaskell finding Hefin Williams and man of the match Llyr Davies at ease.
The floodgates finally opened in the last quarter with Jenkins weaving through for his second of the afternoon and Rees soon crossed for the first of his own double, with both well worked tries from within their own half.
With an increase in confidence and a tiring visitors defence there was an increased urgency in the Aberaeron attack, and they were to be awarded with Steffan D J Jones outpacing the defence for another brace for the afternoon.
Scoring was completed when wing Dyfrig Dafis caught the opponents napping to score from within his own half. Rees completed his haul of four conversions and raised the spirits after a slow start to the afternoon. After recent close setbacks the second half display will give renewed confidence for some tough matches to come
Aberteifi Dev 5 Gwylanod 57
There was an emphatic first win of the WRU West Conference season for the Seagulls on Saturday fternoon, as they picked up a bonus point win in the local derby.
With the home side presenting with 12 players, the visitors lent the extra bodies to make up the difference and ensure all present got game time.
During a frantic opening quarter, the visiting forwards took the game by the scruff through a penalty try; a Geth Hughes double and Fin Webb’s close range effort to secure the bonus point.
This was sandwiched by a try for the home side from Aeron’s borrowed forward, Osian Eggy. Despite the loss of winger, Mathew Harries to injury, this did not impede the Gulls, with a snipe by hooker, Dafydd Davies freeing Iwan Lloyd for a score before the half.
Following the break, the tries continued to flow, with fly-half, Sion Evans adding a brace, centre Tudur Jenkins touching down out wide and a final try for the front row bringing up the 50. There was also an array of kickers during the afternoon, with Lloyd & Evans ably emulated by Osian Eggy and Lewis Tomlins’ touchline effort late on. Man of the match Kavi Black showed up well, with Rhys Davies, and Gruff Davies all putting in great performance