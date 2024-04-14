IT was sweet revenge for Aberaeron as they took the honours with a 24-7 win against a Cardigan side who were proud league leaders at the start of play.
The loss in their earlier encounter came very much from poor discipline which was punished with a high penalty count.
On this occasion it was the reverse with the visitors indiscretions a major factor whilst Aberaeron's composure and discipline provided the platform for them to control the game.
The opening quarter proved crucial as Cardigan continually digressed and centre Rhodri Jenkins punished the errors with three excellent penalties from halfway.
Egged on by a considerable support Cardigan struggled for field possession but Aberaeron soon increased the advantage with an individual score from Dafydd Llewelyn to grace any game.
From half way the wing's pace and guile beat the defence for an excellent try under the posts, allowing Jenkins to add the extras.
Jenkins further punished the opposition with his fourth success within minutes to open up a 19point advantage.
Playing with the wind after the restart, Cardigan were expected to capitalise with their renowned kicking game, but lack of possession limited the opportunities and they went further behind when Jenkins burst through the defence and just managed to cross the whitewash for a twenty four point cushion.
The last quarter saw an improvement but the home defence stood firm only to concede a try minutes from the end with a try from Alun Jenkins converted by Leonard.
Whist there was considerable jubilation in the home ranks, the defeat probably means an end to any promotion ambitions for the Cardis.
Aberaeron will still play a part in the final standing with an intriguing encounter in Haverfordwest next up.