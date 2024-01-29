A near record crowd witnessed another impressive performance by Aberaeron as they produced a six try salvo to extend their win success to 11.
Aberaeron 41 Llanybydder 0, Admiral National League 3 West A
Once again the performance was based on flair and enterprise behind the scrum with five of the six tries coming from the backs. To be fair, the forward battle was evenly fought with the heavier Llan forwards more than a match for the home eight and with a little more composure they would have had more success.
However their lack of experience behind proved the difference as Aberaeron’s ability to create numerous openings kept the scoreboard ticking over.
With a 24-point advantage at the break a shock result was never in doubt and the hosts were indebted to scrum half Cian Jones belying his young age to claim a hat trick of tries, continuously sniping for openings and duly rewarded as man of the match.
In between another youngster, full back Jac Compton, was on hand to complete the first half scoring with Rhodri Jenkins adding two conversions.
After the break Llan enjoyed their best period, subjecting the hosts to defend in their own territory, but this proved fruitless as outside half Steffan Rees’ enterprise gave the backline the base to open up the visitors defence and Dyfrig Dafis crossing the line.
Two more tries came in the final minutes, the first from hooker Bruce Gaskell in the unaccustomed wing position and showing deceptive pace for his try, and the final crossing saw captain Morgan Llweleyn scything through for a typical full back try.
With Jenkins adding a conversion, it brought to an end a comprehensive display and now the prospect of some tough games ahead to season’s end.