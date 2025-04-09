WITH the wind roaring but the sun shining, a successful tag rugby tournament for Years 3/4 was held at Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech on Wednesday, 2 April.
A good crowd of supporters and players gathered to enjoy a feast of rugby.
There were seven teams competing, and it was decided this time that everyone would play each other with every try for and against coming into play.
It was quite a race from one field to another to enjoy completing the task.
Organisers thanked the schools for their support and congratulated the teams that came to the fore.
Competitive games were enjoyed under the supervision of referees Graham Perch, Eilir Hughes, and Euros Williams with Ellis Foulkes, Harvey Hooban and Steff Geer, starting to learn and practice their trade
Also, a group of Ardudwy School rugby players, Sion Jones, Deio Thomas, James Matthews, were thanked for their help.
Honorary President of Clwb Rygbi Harlech Edmund Bailey presented the medals whilst David Albert Griffiths helped to set up the tent.
Ysgol Ardudwy were thanked for the use their fields and facilities, Olwen Richards for cooking the sausages and Gill Cadby for making the tea and to the committee for their work on the day and throughout the year.
Training sessions will be held on Wednesday afternoons, 4pm–5pm for children aged 5-11 years old at Ysgol Ardudwy and for secondary pupils from 2.30pm- 3.30pm, under the guidance of coaches Ben Bailey, Eilir Hughes, Euros Williams and Gavin Fitzgerald. Please go along to a session if you fancy having a go.