Aberaeron win Sion Wyn Memorial rugby sevens final

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Monday 8th August 2022 7:17 am
[email protected]
Share
Sion Wyn Sevens Aberaeron winners 2022
Aberaeron - Winners of the Lloyd’s Coaches Cup Final (Machynlleth RFC )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

After a three-year break due to Covid-19, the annual Sion Wyn Memorial 7s Rugby competition at Machynlleth Rugby Club resumed with its 25th anniversary competition on Saturday, 30 July.

Sixteen teams were scheduled to entertain the crowds, but due to cancellations, 11 competed with Dolgellau, Newtown and Aberystwyth sending two teams each. From further afield, there were teams from Aberaeron, Porthmadog, Llangefni and Cynnon Crusaders.

In the Lloyds Coaches sponsored Cup Final, Aberaeron defeated Aberystwyth. Aberystwyth have been regular winners of the competition in the past, but in a very skilled and determined match, Aberaeron came out on top.

Aberystwyth were runners up in the Lloyd’s Coaches Cup Final
Aberystwyth were runners up in the Lloyd’s Coaches Cup Final (Machynlleth RFC )

In the Howdens Joinery sponsored Plate Final, Machynlleth were well beaten by a disciplined Newtown Seconds.

The Player of the Tournament (decided by the referees) was awarded to Dafydd Llewelyn of Aberaeron.

Presentations to the teams were made by Nia Wyn Jones, sister of the late Sion Wyn.

Newtown Seconds, winners of the Howden’s Plate Final
Newtown Seconds, winners of the Howden’s Plate Final (Machynlleth RFC )
Machynlleth lost the Howden’s Plate Final
Machynlleth lost the Howden’s Plate Final (Machynlleth RFC )

Nearby on Cae Glas, there was mini rugby equipment for children to practice on, and a bouncy castle, kindly provided by Mid Wales Bouncy Castles.

Last season, Machynlleth played in the Wales Rugby Union’s Division 3 North.

Player of the Tournament, Dafydd Llewelyn of Aberaeron, receiving his trophy from Nia Wyn Jones, sister of the late Sion Wyn
Player of the Tournament, Dafydd Llewelyn of Aberaeron, receiving his trophy from Nia Wyn Jones, sister of the late Sion Wyn (Machynlleth RFC )

The club is always looking for new players, with training taking place on Thursday evenings, starting at 6.30pm at the club house.

A friendly will be played away at Dolgellau on 26 August, but the first league game of the new season is currently scheduled to be held on Saturday, 3 September away at COBRA IIs.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AberaeronAberystwythMachynllethPorthmadogDolgellau
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0