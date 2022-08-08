Aberaeron win Sion Wyn Memorial rugby sevens final
After a three-year break due to Covid-19, the annual Sion Wyn Memorial 7s Rugby competition at Machynlleth Rugby Club resumed with its 25th anniversary competition on Saturday, 30 July.
Sixteen teams were scheduled to entertain the crowds, but due to cancellations, 11 competed with Dolgellau, Newtown and Aberystwyth sending two teams each. From further afield, there were teams from Aberaeron, Porthmadog, Llangefni and Cynnon Crusaders.
In the Lloyds Coaches sponsored Cup Final, Aberaeron defeated Aberystwyth. Aberystwyth have been regular winners of the competition in the past, but in a very skilled and determined match, Aberaeron came out on top.
In the Howdens Joinery sponsored Plate Final, Machynlleth were well beaten by a disciplined Newtown Seconds.
The Player of the Tournament (decided by the referees) was awarded to Dafydd Llewelyn of Aberaeron.
Presentations to the teams were made by Nia Wyn Jones, sister of the late Sion Wyn.
Nearby on Cae Glas, there was mini rugby equipment for children to practice on, and a bouncy castle, kindly provided by Mid Wales Bouncy Castles.
Last season, Machynlleth played in the Wales Rugby Union’s Division 3 North.
The club is always looking for new players, with training taking place on Thursday evenings, starting at 6.30pm at the club house.
A friendly will be played away at Dolgellau on 26 August, but the first league game of the new season is currently scheduled to be held on Saturday, 3 September away at COBRA IIs.
