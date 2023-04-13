Aberaeron 13 St Clears 36
Admiral National League 3 West A
The Seagulls’ faint title aspirations are over following a bonus point defeat to St Clears.
A clinical display from the visitors resulted in a heavy defeat, despite a battling display from the home side whom attempted to keep pace with a very effective and well drilled outfit.
The visitors raced into a lead, with a try in the opening few minutes, Aberaeron replying with a penalty from Rhodri Jenkins.
The lead was quickly increased as St Clears capitalised in the wide channels and a further try for their outside centre.
Aberaeron mounted a mini comeback as the half wore on – firstly, a try for youngster Jac Crompton, following a series of hacks through by Morgan Llewelyn and Iwan Lloyd.
This was followed by another penalty by Rhodri Jenkins as the homesters kept in touch.
A further try just at the end of the first half extended the Saints’ lead, and following the oranges, a promising position for Aberaeron on the five metre line was quickly turned over and resulted in another try for the visitors to secure the bonus point.
The home side endeavoured to play catch up, but more often than not, over-exuberance coupled with the visitors clinical play resulted in two further scores as the Saints ended the match at a fair distance.
The result sees Aberaeron having to settle for Division 3 rugby again next year, but may yet have a say in the title race, as they face Lampeter, with promotion hopes themselves, next up.