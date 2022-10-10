Aberystwyth Athletic win ‘Town v Gown’ friendly
Subscribe newsletter
Aberystwyth Athletic 24 Aberystwyth Universitty 5
The Athletic welcomed Aberystwyth University to Plascrug for the first time in many a year for a ‘Town v Gown’ game. This was the first outing for the university side and ideal preparation for their upcoming inter University competition which starts next week.
The early exchanges were pretty even, but it was clear that the university had come to play open rugby and continually tried to inject some pace into the game, in particular through captain Joe Wood.
However, playing with a strong breeze at their backs in the first half the Athletic used the conditions well to pin their opponents into their own half with some accurate kicking by outside half Owain Jenkins.
Awarded a penalty at the breakdown, the Athletic opted to kick for the corner where, from the resulting drive by the home forwards, hooker Celt Lewis crossed for the first try of the game which was converted by Llyr Davies. The hosts continued to press, and following a series of pick and goes by the home forwards, flanker Charles Handsford crossed to give the home side a 12-0 lead.
A period of play saw some poor first up tackling by Aber and the university were quick to capitalise through their speedy backline which resulted in them scoring wide out to close the deficit to 12-5.
The second half saw the Athletic up the intensity of their game through their forwards with some strong driving mauls into the opposition territory. However, to their credit the university defence withstood much that the Athletic threw at them and held them at bay for long periods of the game.
It was following some good interplay between forwards and backs that winger Robert Michell was able to cut back inside from the touchline to score the home side’s third try. It was again through some strong forward play that flanker Shane Evans was able to cross and score the Athletics final try and a score line of 24-5.
With less than 10 minutes remaining the university found themselves camped on the Athletics line, but some resolute defence from the home side prevented the visitors from scoring.
The Athletic is the club’s success story so far this season. They are unbeaten in the WRU West Conference with 14 points, having won their first three games. They easily top that seven-club league and are going from strength to strength.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |