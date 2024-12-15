Aberystwyth 18 Hendy 21 (after extra time)
WRU Division 1 Welsh Cup
ABERYSTWYTH RFC lost their WRU Division 1 Welsh Cup second round game against Yr Hendy RFC 18 – 21 at Plascrug on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
In a close and hard fought game, Aber were out-muscled in a dour, physical encounter that needed extra time to decide the eventual winner.
In a game disrupted with numerous penalties, Aber failed to gain any real momentum with limited possession, both scrum and lineout under pressure throughout the game.
On a cold, overcast day with a slight breeze, Aber started brightly, winning lineout ball and mauling and rucking into the visitors’ 22 metres.
A break by Aber winger Ben Jones released the backs and centre Carwyn Evans burst through to score an unconverted try.
Both sides tested their defensive games with box kicks for territory. Hendy pushed play deep into Aber territory, but the hosts cleared their line well. The visitors gained the initiative at scrums and a scrum penalty against Aber allowed Hendy’s Tyler Payne to kick for three points.
A defensive box kick from Aber 30 metres out from their try line was returned by Hendy’s backs and winger Tom Havard scored an unconverted try in the corner.
Aber were being dominated in the scrum, and scrum penalties and offside decisions against the hosts relieved any attempts at home side pressure. Hendy missed penalty kicks for points and Aber cleared any danger well.
Good line breaks by Aber’s backs, and quick ball from rucks, created attacking opportunities close to Hendy’s line.
An Aber penalty was converted into points by Dylan Benjamin, and the sides were level with eight points apiece at half time.
The second half saw Aber winning more possession from lineouts, and tapping penalties to quicken the pace of the game, but they were thwarted by solid Hendy defence.
Aber pressure resulted in a penalty on the visitor’s 22 metres, converted by Benjamin. From the restart, Hendy converted a penalty to level the scores.
Good penalty kicking to touch by Aber resulted in a lineout 5 metres from Hendy’s try line.
A solid lineout and maul allowed Aber’s Lee Evans to cross for a try converted by Benjamin. Aber were losing the penalty count, and the visitors were calling scrums to force home their scrum advantage.
Hendy’s number eight, Jonny Davidson, scored a try from the base of a scrum five metres out which was converted by Payne to level the scores just before the final whistle.
There was a slight delay while the referee worked out and explained the extra time rules to both sides – 10 minutes each way.
Hendy were the first to attack, pressing close to Aber’s try line, and converting a scrum penalty into three points to gain the lead.
Despite tapping penalties and attempting to spread the ball out wide, breaks by Aber were unable to pierce Hendy’s defensive lines. The visitors held on to secure the win.
A closely contested and physical encounter, with Hendy eventually coming out on top. Aber were out-muscled and starved of possession from scrums, but showed determination in rucks and the loose resulting in a tense and exciting game. Aber’s man of the match, voted for by Hendy, was Iestyn Thomas.