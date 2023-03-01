The two teams matched each other in the set pieces with the visitors winning their own lineouts easily thanks to their taller jumpers and Aber equally comfortable thanks to a skillful jumping performance mainly from Bryn Shepherd. In the scrums too both sides were equal despite Felinfoel’s weight advantage. It was in loose play that Aber were at a disadvantage as handling and general teamwork suffered under their opponents’ more coordinated play. As the hosts’ error count increased so the visitors stepped up the pressure. When they were put on the defensive, their outside half, man-of-the-match George’s accurate kicking from hand, was enough to keep Aber on the back foot.