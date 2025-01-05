ABERYSTWYTH RFC lost their Admiral National League 1 West match on the road at Burry Port RFC in a closely contested match, 24 – 23, writes Graham Harris.
In a game where Aber played well in spells, they were the architects of their own defeat by conceding too many penalties and with basic errors in open play.
On a bitterly cold, overcast day on the South Wales coast, with heavy conditions underfoot, Aber started the game well in the loose and with sound kicking for territory. Burry Port infringed from an Aber ruck 30 metres out and Steffan Jac Jones converted the penalty kick into points.
Aber’s scrum was functioning well, and from a defensive scrum 5 metres from their own try line the ball was cleared from a scrum penalty.
The resulting lineout on halfway was mauled well by Aber and quick ball saw Ben Jones breaking the hosts’ defensive line, releasing winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to score an unconverted try in the corner from 30 metres out.
Burry Port soon countered, an Aber clearance kick was quickly returned by the home side backs, and poor Aber covering tackles allowed winger Osian Thomas to score a try converted by Lee Evans.
Aber were losing lineouts and being pinned back territorially by conceding penalties, but their scrum was performing well in the spongy ground conditions.
An Aber yellow card allowed the hosts to capitalise on their penalty and numbers advantage to score a try from a rolling maul, hooker Iwan Evans scoring with a conversion by Lee Evans.
Aber were still having problems with clean lineout possession in the second half and Burry Port started to exert pressure in scrums.
Aber won a lineout on Burry Port’s 10 metre line, and following good quick ball from rucks, Iestyn Thomas carried well and released winger Ben Jones to score a try from 30 metres out converted by Steffan Jac Jones.
Aber defended well and pushed play into the hosts’ half, allowing Steffan Jac Jones to convert a penalty into points.
Burry Port responded with points from a penalty in front of the posts.
The hosts pushed Aber back with good kicking from penalties awarded for the visitor’s infringements.
A lineout 10 metres from Aber’s try line saw Burry Port winger Osian Thomas score a try converted by Evans.
Aber now exerted considerable pressure to get back into the game, with the hosts conceding numerous penalties, a yellow card was inevitable.
Aber were now tapping any penalties awarded, speeding up the game and pushing deep into their hosts’ territory.
Quick ball from several Aber rucks allowed Steffan Jac Jones to cross for an unconverted try.
Aber continued to tap penalties and were finishing the stronger side. Burry Port were relieved to kick the ball out on full time close to their own try line with a narrow lead intact.
An exciting game, but frustrating for Aber who had enough opportunities to pull away and win the match. Despite disappointment, this young Aber side can have a positive take on an outstanding season so far.
Next Saturday is the top of the table clash at Cae Plascrug – Aberystwyth RFC v Tenby RFC.