OVER the last two weeks Aberystwyth Athletic Club have taken part in an eclectic mix of events all of which included some running.
Hannah Dee headed to Gawthorpe in West Yorkshire to take part in the annual World Coal Carrying Championships. The women carry 20kg of coal on their backs up hill for just over 1km. Hannah, who was the 21st veteran woman home, said: “It was the longest kilometer ever!”
Mother and daughter, Bethan and Ceirios Evans, took part in the SheUltra, the worlds largest all female Ultra Marathon Event.
The pair set off from Pwllheli on the 50km route around the Llŷn Peninsula along with 2,500 women. Bethan finished in 11:09:18 and Ceirios in 11:09:20.
A strong contingent were out to represent the Blue Army at the Dyfi Dash Sprint Triathlon in Machynlleth organised by Cerist Triathlon Club.
Leading Aber AC home and in his first triathlon was Janos Vranek who finished in 7th place overall in a time of 1:06:56.
Next home and returning to competition after injury was Damian Sidnell in 1:27:30.
The first female representative for the club, Lynwen Huxtable, finished in 1:31:13 and secured second in her F50 age category.
Completing the individual performances was Deian Creunant in 1:37:02.
He said:“It is a great event, professionally organised and a good introduction to triathlon.
“For me personally it was quite tough having returned from holiday in Canada 24 hours earlier but I did not want to miss out on this excellent local event.”
There is also an option for teams to enter and Irene Griffiths, Martin Tranter and Rachel Richards entered for Aber AC completing the swim, bike and run legs respectively and completing in a time of 1:50:48.
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