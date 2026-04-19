ABERYSTWYTH lost 33 - 45 to Gorseinon in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on Saturday at Cae Plasgrug, writes Graham Harris.
In a high scoring game with 12tries, unforced errors by Aberystwyth cost them the match against a stubborn and physical Gorseinon side. Aber lost their way in the second half with the visitors finishing strongly to gain a bonus point win.
On a sunny day with ideal conditions, Aber's backs tried to run the ball at the earliest opportunity but their move was anticipated and intercepted on half way with Gorseinon wing Ethan Davies scoring a converted try.
Gorseinon cleared Aber pressure well with defensive kicks. An Aber lineout on the visitor's 22 metres was won and a break by Aber centre Jac Jones released number eight Lee Truck to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin. On the restart, quick Aber ball from a series of rucks on half way allowed centre Dafydd LLyr to beat two defenders with a strong direct run to score an unconverted try.
Both sides then probed with mini-breaks by their forwards and box kicks. Aber lost their lineout on the visitor's 10 metre line and a quick Gorsienon three-quarter move saw a second converted try for Ethan Davies.
Aber tried to step up a gear but lost possession due to handling errors in the loose. A series of good Aber rucks on half way resulted in Lee Truck bursting through and scoring a converted try from 40 metres out.
Aber were defending well and were soon running ball in the visitor's half. Good handling from Ben Jones and Iestyn Thomas released Dafydd Llyr to score a second try converted by Benjamin.
On the second-half restart the visitors won a lineout in midfield, kicked over Aber's defensive line, and untidy covering play by the home side allowed Gorseinon centre George Davies to score a converted try. Gorseinon cleared Aber pressure with penalty kicks, and a further penalty to the visitors deep in Aber's half was tapped and centre Davies crossed for a converted try.
Aber rucked the restart well and were soon close to Gorseinon's try line, releasing quick ball for Aber's fly half Osian Jones to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber conceded penalties and territory and a Gorseinon scrum 5 metres out from Aber's try line allowed their number eight Jamie Evans to score an unconverted try. Aber conceded more penalties and territory and were pinned to their try line, with the visitor's lock Alun Evans scoring a converted try.
Aber were now chasing the game and good lineout work and rucking on half way provided ball for their backs, but a Gorseinon interception resulted in fly half Emyr Jones running in a try from 40 metres out.
With time running out Aber tapped penalties, but knock-ons from resulting lineouts and back line moves thwarted any forward momentum.
Aber were guilty of poor discipline at times and some predictable three-quarter moves allowing interceptions. An error strewn performance that cost them the match, despite some very good confident play in the first half. Gorseinon were stubborn, physical and put away the chances given to them by the home side.
Next Championship match: 1st XV away at Crymych on Tuesday, kick off 6.45 p.m.
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