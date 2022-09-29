Aberystwyth rue missed chances against clinical Newcastle Emlyn

Then the perennial problem of ill-disciplined backchat reared its ugly head when the referee awarded a penalty to NCE which was moved forward 10m to the half-way line from where with a tremendous kick Leonard converted to extend the lead to 3 – 17. Aber worked their way into some promising positions in the NCE 22 through some very impressive line-kicking by Benjamin but Aber’s line-out was not at its best and subsequently squandered some hard-earned opportunities to score. NCE on the other hand took every opportunity to score and varied their play cleverly when at a line-out close to the Aber line they had a front peel to score wide out. The try went unconverted to take the score out to 3 – 22.