Aberystwyth Rugby Club announces new sponsors

Friday 18th March 2022 9:55 am
Nerys Hywel, chair of Aberystwyth Rugby Club with players from the first team accepting the clothing from the sponsors (Aber RFC )

Aberystwyth Rugby Club has announced new clothing sponsors for the forthcoming season.

Nerys Hywel, Aberystwyth Rugby Club Chair said: “We are extremely grateful to Baravin for sponsoring our First and Athletic teams with new polo shirts and also to BAR 46 for sponsoring our new playing shorts.

“Purchases such as these are only made possible through the fantastic support and contributions given by our club’s very generous supporters and sponsors.

“We really value our relationship with the Town and working with local businesses is always a pleasure.

“We hope that these partnerships continue to flourish over the coming seasons. Our next home games for both senior sides are on Saturday, 26 March, when we hope to welcome you all down to Plascrug.”

Aberystwyth Rugby Club
