Aberystwyth 47 Penclawdd 0
Admiral National League One West
ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Penclawdd RFC 47 - 0 in their Admiral National League 1 West home match, scoring seven tries without reply, writes Graham Harris.
Aber proved too strong in most aspects of play on Saturday, with lineouts and scrum performing well to provide a solid platform for the backs.
On an overcast, cold and wet day at Cae Plascrug, both sides did well to overcome tricky ground conditions and a slippery ball to play open and expansive rugby.
Aber were quickly into their stride returning Penclawdd kicks with confident moves by the three-quarters from good ruck ball.
Play was soon on the visitors try line, and Aber lock Llywelyn Evans crossed for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Penclawdd missed a penalty kick for points and the ball was cleared to halfway by Aber.
Inevitably there were knock-ons due to the conditions, but Aber's scrum was performing well, keeping play in the visitor's half.
An Aber lineout on Penclawdd's 22 metres was won and a maul put the home side on the front foot, allowing Aber centre Carwyn Evans to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber continued to exert pressure, kicking penalties close to the visitor's try line.
Penclawdd cleared the danger, but Aber's wings Harri Gwynn-Jones and Ben Lloyd-Jones combined and returned the the ball, releasing Carwyn Evans to score his second converted try.
The visitors defended Aber's forward surge, holding up mauls and winning their own lineout ball and counter-attacking.
Constant Aber pressure took it's toll, and penalties conceded by the visitors in their red zone were scrummaged by a dominant Aber pack and a penalty try was awarded.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 28 Penclawdd 0
The second half saw a period of closely contested play in midfield with neither side gaining territorial advantage.
A good defensive clearance by Penclawdd was fielded by Aber's full back Benjamin and kicked deep into the visitor's half and Aber's fly-half Tommy Sandford won the race to the ball, passing to centre Jac Jones to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Penclawdd, to their credit, kept on pressing hard from the restart and pushed play up to Aber's try line. Stout and well organised Aber defence repulsed numerous phases of play and allowed clearing kicks.
Penalties to Aber saw a lineout on half way, and a flowing move by the home side three-quarters released winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to score a converted try.
Late Penclawdd attacks were well defended and Aber were determined to prevent the visitors scoring.
Aber won the ball back in the loose and a lineout 30 metres out from Penclawdd's line was rucked and quick ball released Harri Gwynn-Jones to score the final unconverted try in the corner.
A comprehensive all-round display by Aber, who used possession gained from solid scrums, well functioning lineouts and excellent rucking to good effect.
Quick ball from set plays passed out wide in difficult conditions paid dividends in another entertaining game. Man of the match - Lee (Truck) Evans.