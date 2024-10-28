Aberystwyth RFC beat St Clears RFC 35 - 23 in the National League Cup second round match at Cae Plascrug with an excellent, fighting comeback from a slow start in the first quarter of the match.
On a sunny day with ideal conditions, the home side were soon behind to a try scored by St Clears’ Dafydd Waters converted by Liam Rogers. Aber conceded penalties to allow the visitors to apply more pressure, resulting in a second unconverted try for Waters. St Clears converted a penalty kick to stretch their lead.
Aber were struggling to get any fluidity into their play with limited possession. St Clears capitalised, breaking the home side’s defensive line with a chipped kick and chase which saw Gino Setaro score an unconverted try.
Aber were now 20 points down and St Clears held play around halfway. Aber's lineout now provided good ball and a break by their winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel released Iestyn Thomas, 25 metres out, to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
From the restart Aber were soon back in the visitors’ half with good penalty kicking by Benjamin. Aber's backs managed to break up a move by their opponents on halfway and Jac Jones broke through releasing Harri Gwynn Jones to score an unconverted try. The first half ended with Aber's Benjamin converting a penalty to keep Aber in touch.
Halt time score: Aberystwyth 15 St Clears 20
A more determined and focused Aber team were quickly pushing play deep into the visitors’ half with good line breaks by the forwards. An Aber lineout 10 metres out was well defended by the visitors, but a goal line dropout went straight to touch and the Aber scrum 5 metres out allowed Lee Truck to score an unconverted push over try.
The visitors responded, slotting over a penalty, but the momentum was with Aber. The kick off was cleared by the visitors but the kick was run back by Aber's full back and a break by the backs released Charlie Thomas to score a converted try.
Both sides were now battling for ascendancy and play was held up in midfield. Aber were finishing strongly, and good lineout ball on halfway, and fierce rucking and line breaks released Steffan Rattray to score an unconverted try.
St Clears continued to press hard but Aber's defence held firm. The last score was an impressive 50 metre penalty kick from halfway by Aber's Benjamin.
An emphatic comeback win by Aber with an impressive second half team display. Both sides contributed to a breathless, physical encounter. There were many outstanding individual performances for Aber, but man of the match was Iestyn Thomas.
Final score: Aberystwyth 35 St Clears 23.
Match Report: Graham Harris.