Waunarlwydd 15 Aberystwyth 27
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH put in a solid team performance and managed to overcome the home opposition, despite all aspects of their game not firing fully, writes Graham Harris.
Aber struggled to put together concerted phases of play, but stepped up a gear in the last quarter of the game.
On a cold, dry overcast day in South Wales, conditions were ideal for running rugby.
Aber pushed the home side back initially with good box kicking and work in the loose, but the hosts defended well and counter attacked.
A move by Waunarlwydd's backs on halfway resulted in Aber's centre Carwyn Evans scooping up a wayward pass and sprinting 40 metres to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
The restart was won by the home side who exerted pressure in Aber's 22 metres and Waunarlwydd's full back Harrison Lloyd scored an unconverted try in the corner.
The hosts were soon back in Aber's half with box kicks and solid forward play in rucks.
An Aber defensive kick allowed winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to break through, and the resulting penalty against Waunarlwydd was converted into points by Benjamin.
Aber's scrum was performing well and a scrum won against the head on halfway allowed a break by Tommy Sandford to release Aber winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to race 40 metres to score an unconverted try.
Waunarlwydd won the restart and moved the ball along their back line to allow full back Lloyd to score his second try converted by Joel Matucheki.
Both sides now vied for territorial dominance with box kicks and lineouts in midfield.
Aber were unable to gain significant possession from their lineouts.
Half time score: Waunarlwydd 12 Aberystwyth 15.
The second half saw a concerted effort by Waunarlwydd's pack, mauling lineout ball from 25 metres out close to Aber's try line.
Aber's defence held firm.
Good kicks from Aber penalties cleared play up field and now Aber's work in rucks resulted in several phases of play up to halfway and hooker Iestyn Thomas broke through with a 40 metre dash to the line, thwarted by last ditch Waunarlwydd tackling.
Penalties resulted in Waunarlwydd pushing play up to Aber's 22 metres and they converted a penalty into points to level the scores.
Aber were now winning the midfield rucks, and a break by Iestyn Thomas released Harri Gwynn Jones to run in an unconverted try from 30 metres out.
Aber withstood Waunarlwydd pressure on the restart and, from a lineout on halfway, breaks by Benjamin and Steffan Rattray released Jac Jones to slice through the remaining defence to score a try from 25 metres out converted by Benjamin.
Another strong, late performance by Aber who seemed to step up a gear in the last quarter to earn a hard earned bonus point on the road.
Next Aber match at home to Yr Hendy on Saturday, 25 January, with a 2.30pm kick off.
Admiral National League 1 West results, Saturday, 18 January: Burry Port 31 Tenby United 26; Penclawdd 5 St Clears 53; Pontarddulais 32 Felinfoel 24; Waunarlwydd 15Aberystwyth 27
Fixtures, Saturday, 25 January, 2.30pm ko: Aberystwyth v Yr Hendy; Felinfoel v Penclawdd; Kidwelly v Pontarddulais; St Clears v Burry Port; Tenby United v Waunarlwydd