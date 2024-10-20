Aberystwyth RFC 29 Waunarlwydd RFC 14
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Waunarlwydd RFC 29 – 14 in their Admiral National League 1 West fixture at Cae Plascrug in a well contested match. Both sides contributed to a great game to watch, Aber scoring five tries with a strong second half performance to gain maximum points, writes Graham Harris.
On a warm sunny afternoon with a light breeze and soft ground conditions, Aber put in another strong all-round team performance.
Waunarlwydd kicked off and missed an early penalty. Both sides were box-kicking from the base of rucks, trying to gain territory, and penalties were kicked to touch and lineouts mauled but with no clear early advantage.
Aber’s scrum was working well and good moves by the backs pushed play up close to the visitor’s try line. A ruck five metres out saw Aber’s Lee Evans score an unconverted try.
The restart was quickly gathered in the loose by Aber and a break by Iestyn Thomas and Dafydd Llyr Hywel released full back Harri Gwynn Jones to score a try converted by Carwyn Evans.
The visitors were moving any ball along their three-quarters at every opportunity, and from a lineout and maul 10 metres from Aber’s try line, hooker Andrew Lloyd scored a try converted by Joel Matuschke. The game ebbed and flowed with no side dominating territorially, until penalties against the home side allowed the visitors to play deep in Aber’s 22 metres. A lineout maul and rucks allowed Waunarlwydd’s centre Kieran Lewis to score a converted try.
Aber had to defend their try line well from the second half kick off.
The home side’s scrum was now exerting some pressure on the visitor’s pack, providing a platform for good penalty kicking by fly half Tommy Sandford to relieve any danger.
Aber were opting to scrum penalties to gain territory.
Good play by Aber’s pack in the loose pushed play up the field, with forwards breaking defensive lines numerous times, resulting in returning captain Charlie Thomas dashing over for an unconverted try.
Aber’s scrum provided a solid platform and scrum penalties and lineout mauls saw a flowing move by the backs and Aber’s winger Ben Jones scoring an unconverted bonus point try.
Waunarlwydd kept playing expansive rugby, but the home side were finishing the stronger with solid defensive work and on the front foot in open play.
he final score came from Aber breaking up a move by the visitors and Jac Jones releasing Carwyn Evans to score a try he also converted.
A thoroughly entertaining game of rugby to which both sides contributed. Aber’s fitness and skill in the rucks and scrums provided a second half platform for the backs to shine.