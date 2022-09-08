Aberystwyth Youths lose tough opening test against Narberth
Narberth Youth 26 Aberystwyth Youth 17
Aber Youth started their new season with a tough fixture against a big, powerful Narberth side.
To make matters worse, the visitors played into a strong wind and heavy rain in the first half.
The hosts made full use of these conditions and went ahead with a converted try from a driving maul after 15 minutes.
Although Aber responded well it was Narberth who added a second converted try.
A strong response from the visitors saw winger William Beckham score a good unconverted try.
But it was the stronger hosts who ended the first half on a high with a third converted try to lead 21 – 5 at the interval.
Aber started the second half positively and were rewarded for their efforts when Osian Bebb-Worrel scored a try after a powerful run. Gwion Hefyn added the conversion.
However, after a closely fought period in the middle period it was Narberth who scored next with an unconverted try.
Aber then moved up a gear and Osian Bebb-Worrel scored his second try to close the scoring at 26 – 17.
The visitors finished the stronger of the two sides but had left their efforts too late to add to their score.
In a good team performance, Leo Davies was Aber’s man of the match with a fine performance both in attack and in defence.
