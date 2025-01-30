ABERYSTWYTH’S Deian Gwynne has been selected to start at 6 for Wales Under 20s who take on France on Saturday evening.
Previously he represented Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth from the Under 7s right through to the Under 16s and joined Gloucester Rugby Senior Academy last year.
Head coach Richard Whiffin confirmed today his matchday squad to take on Les Blue in their opening fixture of the 2025 U20 Six Nations.
Wales head to northwest France to tackle the home side on Saturday at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes in the opening round of the championship. (KO 8.10pm, S4C)
It will be the first time Wales have played at the ground since 2019 where a side containing seven of Warren Gatland’s current senior side, suffered defeat.
There are four uncapped players in the starting XV with Dragons halfback Logan Franklin the only back making his debut behind the scrum.
Up front Bristol Bears second row Kenzie Jenkins joins back row partners Deian Gwynne (Gloucester) and Evan Minto (Dragons) as the new caps in the engine room.
Wales U20s v France U20s, Sat 1st Feb, Stade de la Rabine, 8.10pm15 Scot Delnevo (Aberavon)14 Harry Rees-Weldon (Dragons)13 Elijah Evans (Cardiff Rugby)12 Steffan Emanuel (Cardiff Rugby)11 Aidan Boshoff (Bristol Bears)10 Harri Wilde (Cardiff Rugby)9 Logan Franklin (Dragons);1 Ioan Emanuel (Bath Rugby)2 Harry Thomas (Scarlets)3 Sam Scott (Bristol Bears)4 Kenzie Jenkins (Bristol Bears)5 Nick Thomas (Dragons)6 Deian Gwynne (Gloucester)7 Harry Beddall (Leicester Tigers) Capt8 Evan Minto (Dragons)
Replacements16 Saul Hurley (Aberavon)17 Louie Trevett (Bristol Bears)18 Jac Pritchard (Scarlets)19 Tom Cottle (RGC)20 Dan Gemine (Ospreys)21 Carwyn Edwards (Cardiff Met)22 Harri Ford (Dragons)23 Tom Bowen (Cardiff Rugby)