Cardigan 7 Aberaeron 23
Admiral National League 3 West
DISCIPLINE and composure often have a major influence in the final reckoning in sport, writes Parry Evans.
Unfortunately for the hosts on this occasion they fell short on both counts and as a result Aberaeron were able to capitalise for an important success.
This was expected to be a close contest and buoyed on by a vociferous support Cardigan were quick out of the blocks, but over exuberance coupled by a resolute visitors’ defence forced errors and indiscretion and they were punished by two early penalties from Rhodri Jenkins.
Strong carries by the front eight with man of the match Ceri Davies and Wil James outstanding kept Aberaeron on the front foot and despite missing several regulars, they were still able to show their expansive flair with captain Morgan Llewleyn making a welcome return.
And they soon made this tell when they took advantage of a poor clearance to open up the defence for wing Mathew Harries to cross in the corner.
With Jenkins adding a superb conversion coupled with another penalty, it became a 16 point advantage at the break.
It was much the same after the restart with the visitors’ defence holding firm, creating frustration in the home ranks, and this resulted in the referee losing patience and brandishing two yellow cards.
Late in the game the home touch judge incredibly also suffered the same fate, dismissed for using some unsavoury language.
Aberaeron's second try came after gaining good field possession, and a rolling maul brought a try for Owain Bonsall, Jenkins again successful from the touchline.
Cardigan however had the final say with a converted try in the closing stages, but on the day they were second best.
Next week sees an intriguing Welsh Cup encounter away at leaders Tycroes.