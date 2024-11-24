LLECHRYD are sitting proudly at the top of the Division One table in the Costcutter Ceredigion League after another big win on Saturday, their sixth on the bounce in the competition
With the weather showing 55mph winds and rain throughout the day, Llechryd took advantage of the fantastic 3G facility in Cardigan and got the game played and it turned out to be a shrewd decision with a hugely impressive attacking display.
Boasting a superior goal difference, they now sit level on 28 points with Lampeter Town and Dewi Stars, the Stars having played one less game.
In what is turning out to be a very competitive campaign, Felinfach could also move up to 28 points should they win their two games in hand.
The weather showed a marked improvement by kick-off in Cardigan on Saturday and Llechryd were full of attacking intent from the first whistle in the only game played across the three divisions.
16-year-old Harri Thomas set the ball rolling with the opening goal after just seven minutes and he showed his predatory instinct with a second goal moments later.
Playing with real confidence, the youngster notched his hat-trick before the 30- minute mark and that’s the way it stayed at the end of a half where Crymych, to their credit, played their part and looked lively going forward at times.
Any thoughts that Llechryd would take their foot off the gas in the second stanza were dashed when Thomas took his tally to six league goals for the campaign with his fourth of the afternoon on 51 minutes.
It was time for someone else to get in on the goalscoring sheet so William Evans, having created two of Thomas’ goals, netted his side’s fifth five minutes later.
With the win in the bag, Llechryd went in search of more reward knowing that goal difference could be vital come the end of the season.
Substitute Cory Leonard Davies made an impact off the bench with a couple of goals after 62 and 85 minutes after good work by James Crown and Jack Everton respectively and a fine team performance was capped by a ninth goal three minutes before the end of the 90 by Edward Ladbrook.
Up next for Llechryd is a trip to fourth placed Felinfach in what will be a huge game.
Fixtures, Saturday, 30 November, Division One: Dewi Stars v Llandysul; Felinfach v Llechryd; Llanboidy v Newcastle Emlyn; New Quay v Cardigan Town; St Dogmaels v Crannog. Division Two: Bargod Rangers v Aberporth; Felinfach Reserves v Maesglas; Ffostrasol Reserves v Llechryd AFC Reserves; Llandysul Reserves v Pencader United. Division Three: Crymych Reserves v Felinfach 3rds; Maesglas Reserves v Llanboidy Reserves; Cardigan Town Reserves v St Dogmales Reserves; Crannog Reserves v Pencader United Reserves; Tregaron Turfs Reserves v Llanon. Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup: Lampeter Town v Crymych.