A HAT-TRICK by the in form Cameron Miles saw Felinfach to a 3-1 CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup win at St Dogmales who had taken the lead through Jason Williams on the half hour on Saturday.
One of the best goals seen at Castle Hill in years helped Llanilar to a 2-0 win against visitors Cardigan Town.
It started with young keeper Benjamin Evans feeding the ball into midfield and after a string of passes along the floor the move was finished at the near post by 17-year-old Osian Williams.
In a close encounter, the result was in doubt until substitute Shaun Wyn Jones’ decisive second goal with a quarter of an hour remaining.
Abermule won by the same scoreline against visitors Carno thanks to James Stovell and Aron James.
Ffostrasol won by the odd goal in five at Penrhyncoch Reserves.
Ffos took a two-goal lead at Cae Baker through Iolo Thomas and Tomos Green but the Roosters hit back through Harley Lawton before the break.
Luke Evans restored the visitors two-goal buffer on 67 minutes before Cai Thomas made it interesting again with Pen’s second goal with three minutes to go.
Barmouth & Dyffryn ran out 3-2 winners at Welshpool Town but they made it a more difficult afternoon’s work than it should have been after dominating play without taking their chances.
The Magpies took control from the first whistle but had to wait until the 40th minute for their reward when Ossian Owen delivered a pinpoint ball in the box for Rob Griffith to control, turn and hammer home.
The veteran bagged his brace early in the second half with another fine finish after a strong run and cross by Aaron Young.
A defensive blunder gifted the hosts a goal on 66 minutes giving Joseph Cadwallader a chance he couldn’t miss but any hopes of a comeback were dented when Leo Green finished a cross by Osian Ephraim four minutes later.
Cadwallader bagged his brace to set up a nervy finale for the visitors but the Magpies held firm and the hosts’ chances weren’t helped by Dafydd Williams’ dismissal in the closing stages.
Greg Pryce’s strike midway through the first half proved decisive in Trewern United’s 1-0 win against visitors Rhayader Town and it was a close game at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant as well who beat Knighton Town after a penalty shoot-out.
The visitors had looked good for the win when they enjoyed a two-goal lead inside half an hour thanks to Declan Beddoes and Callum Stead but the hosts had the better of the second half.
Billy Clarke pulled one back on 55 minutes before William Roberts Morris netted a late equaliser to take it to penalties.