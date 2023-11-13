In tough conditions, Mynydd Mawr took an early lead with a well worked try after about five minutes of pressure.
Mynydd Mawr U14s 5 Bae Ceredigion U14s 57
The Bae Ceredigion Dolphins girls reacted superbly and took the game back at them from the kick off.
It wasn’t long before the first try came which helped to settle the nerves. Bae Ceredigion relaxed and started to play with more fluidity which led to a 15-point lead at half time.
Despite the margin the game was closely matched, with both teams realising the importance of the first score of the second half.
This led to an opening five minutes of intense rugby in the second half, with both teams attacking with purpose into stout defences.
Eventually Bae Ceredigion managed to break through for a well deserved try.
Having worked hard to win the psychological battle, the tries came somewhat easier for the rest of the half, but Mynydd Mawr continued to work hard in attack and defence and never gave up, making for a great game of rugby even in wet conditions.