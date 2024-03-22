IN the first home hub game since the Christmas break, Bae Dolphins Under 14s ran out 83-15 winners against Mid Wales Kites, a team based out of Llandrindod.
The Dolphins took an early lead, as they reacted better to loose balls and opportunities despite some stout defence from the Kites.
As the Kites became more comfortable with ball in hand, they put together some very good periods of play, which ultimately led to them getting a try in the run up to half time.
The second half was somewhat more balanced, with play moving from one end of the pitch to another.
Most of the Dolphins’ tries in the latter part of the game came from individual breaks rather than well structured teamplay, which is testament to the high quality of some of the players in the squad.
However, the Kites never gave up and defended well throughout, their persistence paid off in the end as they scored the final try of the match.
The Kites have struggled to get fixtures throughout the season, and this was perhaps the most telling feature of the match, with the Dolphins showing that little bit more nous and ability under pressure, particularly at the breakdown.
Given more experience the Kites will be a formidable team and we look forward to welcoming them back to Plascrug in the future.
The Dolphin’s U12’s travelled to Lampeter for their first game of 2024 and were beaten 75-25 by the Teifi Timberwolves.
On a glorious spring morning the girls with a few new players this was their first game together, played well.
Even with the Timberwloves crossing the try line a good few times this didn’t dishearten the Dolphins girls and they too came back with a few tries themselves.
The Second half they settled in and grew as a team and kept the Timberwolves at bay as much as they could but with a few missed tackles and fast runners Timberwolves crossed a few more times.
The Dolphins finished the game with a late try for the final score of 75-25.
Bae Dolphins Under 10s team have their first game on Wednesday, 27 March at Aberystwyth RFC ground so please come down and support them in their friendly against the also newly established Teifi Timberwolves.
New players are welcome to join at any time. Contact via email [email protected] or social media channels on Facebook and Instagram @baedolphins