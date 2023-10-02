Bala and Dolgellau Youth Rugby team are raising funds for Prostate Cancer Research.
After learning that a friend of the squad was undergoing treatment, they decided to set a challenge of running or cycling 1,000 miles during October.
Prostate Cancer Research are dedicated to creating brand new prostate cancer treatments. Prostate cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in the UK and 11,500 men die from the disease every year. People affected by prostate cancer need breakthrough treatments, and research is the only way to turn this hope into reality.