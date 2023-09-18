Bethesda took full advantage of a weakened Dolgellau side and crossed for six second half tries having only led 3-11 at the break.
Dolgellau 15 Bethesda 49, Admiral National League 1 North
It took less than a minute for Bethesda full back Ben Williams to put his side ahead with a penalty, but Dolgellau stand-off Dion Jones equalised after a pretty even first quarter.
However, Bethesda took full advantage of a yellow card to Dolgellau no.8 Marius Jones, that saw second row Daniel Ogwen Jones cross over from a quick tap penalty after 33 minutes. Ben Williams added a penalty with the last kick of the half.
Bethesda caught Dolgellau cold at the start of the second period. Wing Cai Davies found gaps from half way for the first try after only two minutes. Williams added the conversion.
Two minutes later, centre Steffan Owain set off on another long winding run for the try. Again Williams added the conversion to put the visitors 3-25 ahead, before he finished off a fine passing movement to score their fourth try after 15 minutes. 3-30, and the game had suddenly been taken out of Dolgellau’s reach.
However they stuck at it and, going into the last quarter, No.8 Garin Hughes carved an opening for young hooker Kane Triggs to go over for his second try of the season. Stand-off, Dion Jones was accurate with the conversion to make it 10-30.
Home joy was short lived, as replacement wing Osian Davies returned a 22m drop out to keep Dolgellau out of reach at 10-35 before the outstanding flank forward Gethin Harper outsmarted the home cover to touchdown after 35 minutes and only a minute later he scored his second try after a break by fellow wing forward Dave Florence. Williams added the extras to make it 10-49.
Dolgellau never gave up and a consolation score came with a minute remaining as Kane Triggs carved an opening for no.8 Marious Jones to cross the white wash.