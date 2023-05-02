Porthmadog closed the league season with a decisive 40-20 win at Llangefni in the Admiral National League 3 North West.
On their return to the league, Port’s targets were simple; to finish all their games and not finish bottom. They did it.
It has been a brave effort and Port can take heart from what they have achieved over the year especially as their home ground has been unplayable.
On Saturday, Port were a force to be reckoned with and showed why they belong back in the leagues.
Any seeds of doubt in a nervy first half were disregarded in the second as Port ran in six tries altogether between Daniel Thomas (2), Ewart Williams, Ben Humphreys, Iwan Thomas and Ciron Price with Price converting all but one.
Next up for Port will be a massive semi final cup tie next week against Menai Bridge. They will go in as clear underdogs but will take heart in knowing they are only one out of two sides that have took points off them in the league this season.