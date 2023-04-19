Pwllheli were once again without their more experienced backs but this young side worked well together to run out convincing 38-0 winners against Ruthin in the Admiral National League 1 North.
Match conditions were ideal at Bodegroes on Saturday with the pitch drying out on a bright sunny day.
From the outset, it was clear that Ruthin would be significant opponents.
Their hefty pack did well in the set pieces and provided a steady flow of possession to their threequarters. It was evident from the early phases that Pwllheli looked the more threatening with ball in hand.
The home side eventually scored six tries – which earned them a bonus point – but whenever they had the ball in hand the good-sized crowd loudly voiced their encouragement.
Pwllheli’s tries were scored by Tomos Sion and back rower Sam Hughes while scrum half Danial Williams and prolific scorer Dei Own notched two apiece. Gruff ab Ieuan added four conversions.
• Pwllheli’s Second XV lost their North Wales Cup semi-final 26-0 against Caernarfon.
The focus post match was on the gathering to inter the ashes of club stalwart Robin Elias at the side of the pitch.
Over a hundred attended the function with many of Robin’s older friends at the club. He will be missed.
• Later in the day the Pwllheli Youth team returned safely from their brief tour to Poland and the Czech Republic.
They scored a narrow 22-19 win against Havirov Youths and were made to feel very welcome throughout their stay.
• On Saturday Pwllheli travel to Caernarfon for a key Division 1 North League match as both clubs vie for second place in the final league standing.
After the superb club result against Nant Conwy in the quarter finals, Pwllheli have been drawn away to COBRA in the semi final tie. This match will be played on 13 May. Transport arrangements to be confirmed.