Trimsaran 52 Tregaron 22
Admiral National League 4 West B
WITH a number of injuries and unavailabilities Tregaron would not have been able to fulfil this fixture without their close neighbours and friends, Lampeter RFC allowing some of their players to play on permit, writes Geraint Morgan.
The scratch side found it difficult to gel in the first quarter and were blown away by the speed and aggression of the hosts
During this period Trimsaran were scoring at a point a minute but the visitors gained a solid foothold in the game in the closing stages of the half and the forwards picked and drove hard.
The hosts' defence was solid, but it was breached twice during this period by prop Morgan Lewis bagging two tries.
The second period was a good watch for all as play flowed from end to end.
For the Tregaronians centre Rhodri Jones was outstanding as was Cadfan Jones on the flank.
The Llanelli referee showed great empathy for the game and allowed it to flow.
In the end plenty of tries were scored and to their benefit Tregaron managed to grab a bonus point as they crossed the white wash on two occasions through captain Martyn Lloyd with one converted by Dewi Jones.
Lloyd is a popular choice as captain and is working tirelessly for the cause.