A TEENAGE rugby player who inspired his community with his courage has died after a long battle with cancer, leaving his club devastated.
Louis Hess Cramp, from Cardigan, had been part of Cardigan RFC since he was seven years old, growing up within the club and forming close bonds with teammates, coaches and volunteers.
His illness began in August 2024 after he fractured his leg while on a trampoline. Further investigation revealed a tumour in the bone, leading to a diagnosis of osteosarcoma. Just weeks later, Louis began an intense course of chemotherapy, facing repeated and prolonged hospital stays.
By August the following year, there was renewed hope when he completed treatment. But that hope was short-lived. A fracture to his arm in September led to further tests, which revealed the return of the cancer. In February, additional tumours were discovered in his lungs.
Despite everything, Louis continued to show remarkable strength throughout his illness, earning admiration from all who followed his journey.
In a heartfelt tribute, Cardigan RFC described the profound loss felt across the club.
“It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Louis Hess Cramp,” a statement read.
“Louis became part of the Cardigan RFC family at the age of just seven and will always hold a special place in our club. His warmth, commitment and love for the game touched so many, and his loss will be deeply felt by everyone who knew him.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Louis’s family, friends, team-mates and coaches during this incredibly difficult time.
“As a club, we are here to support one another. If you are struggling or would simply like someone to talk to, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We are one club, one family, and we will get through this together.
“Rest in peace, Louis. You will never be forgotten.”
Club chaplain Alan Kent also paid tribute, describing Louis as someone who never gave up.
“He was a warrior and fought to the very end,” he said. “To all of Louis’s family, friends and everyone at Clwb Rygbi Aberteifi, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
“If anyone feels the need to talk, please reach out. I am here for you.”
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