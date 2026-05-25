Dolgellau (54) lost to Llanrwst (55 for 0) by 10 wickets
North Wales League, Division 2
DOLGELLAU continued their run of losses when they entertained Llanrwst on Saturday and are already well adrift at the bottom of the division 2 table.
It didn't help matters that the hosts had to make seven changes to the previous week's team.
Dolgellau opting to bat first were all out for just 54, an innings which took up 34.2 overs.
Llanrwst only needed 7.2 overs to race to a winning 55 for 0 for a 10 wicket victory.
For Dolgellau, openers Dave Jenkins with 12, and stand-in captain Phil Deane, who made 18, were the only batters to make it to double figures.
From 26 for 0 the hosts collapsed to 54 all out.
Visiting skipper Alwyn Williams, 4 for 8, and Dewi Parry, 3 for 8, were the main bowling destroyers.
They were supported by Aron Hughes 1 for 13 and Rob Parry 1 for 5.
Batters Iwan Edwards and Nic Bould made light work of the hosts' bowling reaching the winning score of 55 for 0 in the 8th over.
Edwards made 31 not out with 6 fours and Bould 18 not out as Llanrwst went home early with the maximum 15 points.
Results: Corwen (122) lost to Brymbo II (199-7) by 77 runs; Dolgellau (54) lost to Llanrwst (55-0) by 10 wkts; Gwersyllt Park II (216-4) beat Denbigh II (149) by 67 runs; Menai Bridge II (114) lost to Pwllheli (117-5) by 3 wkts; St Asaph II (48) lost to Carmel & District (52-1) by 9 wkts; Marchwiel & Wrexham (209-5) beat Llay Welfare (139) by 70 runs
Saturday’s Fixtures: Brymbo II v St Asaph II; Carmel & District v Corwen; Denbigh II v Menai Bridge II; Gwersyllt Park II v Dolgellau; Llanrwst v Llay Welfare; Marchwiel & Wrexham v Pwllheli
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.