After only losing one game Ceredigion Schools U11s 7s team managed to come home the victors in the bowl final of the WSRU National 7s Tournament, held at Llandovery RFC on Saturday.
Beating tough opposition in the likes of Llanelli, Swansea and Merthyr with some great passing and brave tackling, the team beat Cardiff two tries to one in what was a thrilling final.
Team members from left to right, front row: Joshua Davies, Louie Murphy, Efan Evans, Daniel Ebenezer, Macsen Jones. Back row: Caio Lloyd, Leon Inglut, Jac Nicholls, Ifan Jones, Ted Jones, Tom Williams, Sion Jones.