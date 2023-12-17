There was some Christmas cheer down in Pembrokeshire, as Aberaeron secured a bonus point win on their way to victory against a dogged Llangwm side.
Llangwm 0 Aberaeron 45, Admiral National League 3 West A
There was little doubt in the result from early on, as the visitors steadily built their score during a positive first half.
Prop Ceri Davies got the ball rolling, forcing his way over the try line following a series of phases that won significant ground.
This was followed shortly by centre, Geth Jenkins, whom weaved his way over for what will be his final appearance before heading away on his travels to Australia.
Following fantastic work on the left wing by Matthew Harries, the quick recycling and vision of Steff Rees resulted in full back, Morgan Llewelyn collecting a cross-field kick to touchdown for the third.
The bonus point was soon secured, as poor goal-line drop out by Llangwm was punished by centre, Rhodri Jenkins, whom took the direct route, utilising his ‘Samoan side-step’ to force his way over.
He converted the try, which added to his total of five successes for the afternoon.
There was still time for another before the whistle, Dyfrig Dafis the beneficiary this time, with the ball being moved through several hands from a scrum, finding the winger in space out wide.
Aberaeron were possibly unlucky to not be even further ahead at the half, in particular Llyr Davies, whom may have had a hat-trick to his name on another day.
Things evened up a little in the second half, with a combination of Llangwm’s heavy forward pack and lively replacement scrum-half on permit, creating some opportunities.
Aberaeron were finding life a little tricky heading into the elements, and two yellow cards for Geth Dafis and Ollie Sawyer did not help the cause.
The visitors withstood the pressure though, and were able to turn solid defence into effective attack.
Firstly, following Llewelyn’s hack through during a counter attack, replacement hooker, Osian Davies found his way to the line with some outstanding footwork.
Next up, man of the match, Hefin Davies crowned an impressive performance with a steal and finish, cantering his way under the posts for a popular score.
Job done for Aeron then, and a positive ending to 2023. They look forward to the next senior outing, when the Gwylanod travel to Teirw Crymych on the 30th.