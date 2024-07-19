YOUNG Clwb Rygbi Harlech were presented with trophies at a celebratory gathering at Ysgol Ardudwy.
Year 7 and 8 pupils received their accolades by club coach Gavin Fitzgerald.
In conjunction with the head of physical education department, Gareth Williams, Fitzgerald and Euros Williams run weekly training sessions with the squad.
The successful team have three wins from four matches with the team going forward to the regional cup competition reaching the quarter finals where they had a tough and well fought match against Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Caernarfon.
Fitzgerald thanked all the players for their dedication to the training sessions and their competitive attitude in the matches, as well as the opportunity to work with Ysgol Ardudwy.
Clwb Rygbi Harlech would also like to thank headmaster Aled Williams and deputy head Elfyn Anwyl for all their support.