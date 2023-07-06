Clwb Rygbi Porthmadog have announced the names of the players that have committed to play next season after a successful campaign back in Admiral National League 3 North West action.
Osian Vanstone, Gethin John Jones, Stephen Bagguley, Ciron Price, Ynyr Lane, Martin Williams, Dylan Wyn Evans, Iwan Llywelyn, Daniel Ransley, Neil Williams, Robin Roberts, Nathan Buckley, James Humphreys, Tomos Jones, Jamie Roberts, Daniel Pocock, Osian Thomas, Cafan Humphreys, Ryan Jones, Iwan Thomas, Ben Humphreys, Gerallt Thomas, Aaron Jones, Rhys Williams, Alex Evans, Caron Jones, Ashley Williams, Rhys Jones, Cin Pugh-Jones, and Daniel Thomas will all play their parts as Porthmadog look to better their mid-table finish last time out.
The club posted on their socials that they are still looking for new players to join, especially some youngsters, given the ageing squad!
Porthmadog have arranged a few pre-season friendlies.
They travel to Bangor on Friday, 4 August for a 7pm kick-off before heading to Bala to take on their second string on Wednesday, 16 August, also 7pm.
They then have the Blaenau 7s on Saturday, 26 August.