A strong COBRA team proved to be too much for Dolgellau to handle on Saturday afternoon as they went down 7-33.
The result leaves Dol with still just one win this campaign and second from bottom to only a Dinbych side who are yet to register a point.
Rod Davies was on hand to capture the action between Dolgellau and COBRA on Saturday (Rod Davies )
Elsewhere in the league, second-placed Caernarfon defeated Bethesda 22-29 on the road while Llangefni dominated Dinbych at home.
Next up for Dolgellau is a trip to Ruthin on Saturday, 28 January, the last round of league fixtures before the Six Nations gets underway.
Bala will also be on the road, facing COBRA, while Pwllheli are due to host Llangefni. All games are scheduled to kick-off at 2.30pm.