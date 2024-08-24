ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Cardigan RFC 52 – 8 in the first round of the Pembrokeshire Cup, scoring eight tries to the visitor’s one on Thursday evening, writes Graham Harris.
On a wet and windy night at Cae Plascrug, conditions were difficult for lineouts and open, running rugby.
In a closely contested first half the teams were evenly matched, but Aber had more controlled possession in a dominant second half display, from good scrummaging and lineout work, and ran out convincing winners.
Both sides were trying to get their backs into play from the start.
Aber tapped a scrum penalty and good handling and a break by Carwyn Evans released Aber full back Leo Desouza Davies to score an unconverted try.
Cardigan pressed straight back and stole an Aber lineout 30 metres out, and from the resulting rucks, Cardigan’s scrum half Aaron Evans scored an unconverted try.
Aber applied concerted pressure for the next score but Cardigan’s defence held firm.
Just before half time, a maul by Aber was held up over the Cardigan try line and from the resulting goal line drop out, the irrepressible Llewellyn Evans scored a try from the base of a ruck, converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Aber started to exert control in the second half in the rucks, and a line break by Jac Jones released Carwyn Evans to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Cardigan replied with a well taken three points from a Shaun Leonard penalty.
Good quick handling by the Aber forwards in the loose pushed play deep into Cardigan territory and Aber hooker Iestyn Thomas scored a converted try from the base of a ruck.
Aber were now dominating scrums and lineout ball and play was soon back on Cardigan’s try line, allowing Sion Evans to cross for a converted try.
From the restart, Aber were quickly on the attack and concerted pressure in Cardigan’s 22 metres saw Lee Evans score a converted try.
Cardigan’s defence was now becoming ragged, and line breaks by several Aber backs, and good scrummaging by the home side, kept the pressure up.
Good quick ruck ball five metres out from Cardigan’s try line resulted in Sion Evans scoring his second try, converted by Benjamin.
The final score of the game was an Aber three-quarter break on half way with Jac Jones feeding Ben Jones who broke several tackles to score a solo unconverted try from 30 metres out.
Definitely a game of two halves, with Aber putting together a second half of concerted, co-ordinated attacking by forwards and backs that proved too strong for Cardigan.
Once again, Aber youth shone through in both forwards and backs. Aber have a nice blend of youth and experience in the team.