During the beginning of the actual World Cup Festival in France on the King George V Field, Harlech, 159 primary school children congregated to play tag rugby.
The children from Ysgol y Traeth, Bermo; Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy; Ysgol Llanbedr; Ysgol Tanycastell, Harlech; Ysgol Talsarnau; Ysgol Cefn Coch, Penrhyndeudraeth; and Ysgol y Garreg, Llanfrothen were all mixed to form the 20 countries taking part in France.
The referees were Gwion Llwyd, Ed Bailey, Eilir Hughes and Arwel Hughes (Ysgol Cefn Coch) and the assistant referees Dafydd Foulkes, Paul Carr (Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy), Annwen Parry-Williams (Ysgol Tanycastell), Jemma Stevens and Gwenith Williams (Y Traeth) with Siân Edwards in charge of the pitch proceedings.
After a very competitive game with disallowed tries, extra time, and children cheering their friends – Cymru were the victors.
The medals were presented by Edmund Bailey, president of CRH and all children received a certificate with praise and encouragement.
Before returning to their schools the players enjoyed hot dogs prepared by Olwen Richards, Glesni Fitzgerald and Gill Cadby.
The organisers thanked Tony and Kath Poulton for their help, Keith Phillips for taking photographs, Harlech Brass Band for the use of their band room and Harlech Leisure for the use of the car park for the coaches.
Also, Gareth John Williams, Dafydd Foulkes, David and Mai Roberts for preparing the pitches, Gordon Howie for the PA system, Gavin Fitzgerald for the training in the schools and organising the paper work.
The festival was backed with donations by Gwion Llwyd – Dioni, Bailey Renewables, E. S. Bailey and Sons, Fred Brookes – Norbar, Jack Brookes - Pieces for Places.