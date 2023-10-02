Wrexham scored five outstanding tries to create another cruel looking score sheet for Dolgellau, who put so much effort and commitment into the match for so little reward.
Wrexham 36 Dolgellau 0, Admiral National League One North
Considering the wet and difficult conditions the handling and general play was a credit to both sides.
If the visitors can take something from the match, it is that Wrexham had to take their chances, and they did in clinical fashion.
Dolgellau were on the attack, before Wrexham countered, and numerous players involved to see wing, Ollie Dodd dart over in the left corner.
Full back Jack Jones converted, before he added a penalty after 10 minutes.
Wrexham were working hard for their tries and the interplay between forwards and backs commendable, resulting in a brace of tries to prop Gareth Parry in the second quarter, one being converted by Jack Jones to make it 22-0 at the break.
The tackling was ferocious, but Wrexham flanker, Kenny Simms went over after seven second half minutes.
Jones added the extras to make it 29-0.
The closest Dolgellau came to crossing the whitewash was when second row Carwyn Hughes knocked on when trying to ground the ball.
But wing, Ollie Dodd, rounded off another swift attack to end the scoring, with the aid of Jack Jones’ fourth conversion with 20 minutes remaining.
Dolgellau youngsters Gwion Lloyd, Griff Evans, on the wing, and substitute, Gruff Llywelyn came on for a second half debut, as well as a welcome return for flanker Leon Brooks from injury to boost the visitors’ squad.
After a shaky start the Dolgellau lineout improved with hooker, Kane Triggs finding Cai Lewis-Smith and Tim Jones on a regular basis. But the whole squad should take credit for the way the took to the match and kept going to the very end.
• Report: Dolgellau RFC