Dogged Dolgellau find a way to win again
WRU Division 1 Cup, Group N
Dolgellau 16 Bethesda 10
Dolgellau are proving to be a stubborn opponent on The Marian.
This time Bethesda looked to have the edge and led 9-10 at the interval with the elements in their favour for the second half.
But Dolgellau rose magnificently to the stern challenge that Bethesda posed, and clinched it with their only try by outstanding flanker, Iwan Evans, a quarter of an hour into the second half.
Heavy downpours, hail, with a little sunshine in between made matters difficult, as Dolgellau kicked off with the wind in their favour. Centre Henri Roberts put the hosts ahead after 15 minutes with a penalty.
Bethesda moved the ball well between their forwards and linked well with their threequarters and were rewarded with wing David Florence going over in the right corner after 25 minutes, to make it 3-5.
However Henri Roberts regained the lead for Dolgellau two minutes later with his second penalty, and added a third on the half hour to put Dolgellau 9-5 ahead.
With four minutes of the half remaining Dolgellau failed to clear their lines, and from the resulting scrum five, Bethesda no.8 Ioan Roberts went over to give his side a 9-10 lead at the interval.
Just as it seemed that Bethesda were gearing up to take control, they lost possession on halfway, and Dolgellau flanker, Iwan Evans pounced, and sprinted home under the posts, for what was the match winner. Again Henry Roberts was accurate with the boot to give the hosts a 16-10 lead.
Boosted by the appearance of stalwart, Dewi Thomas, Dolgellau withstood the Bethesda challenge, despite being pinned back by the boot of stand off James Adel, and were unlucky not to go two scores clear, when Henri Roberts’ penalty came off the right post, and they finished the game strongly to record a well deserved victory.
It was a spirited effort from the team:
Wing Geraint Owen came on for stand-off, Jac Roberts and immediately saved a try from being scored, and Dolgellau used the bench well, as Dan Brazier, Kane Triggs and Dion Jones came on in place of Dafydd Jones, Ifan Malone and Rhys Jarret, who had done very well. Backs Owain Kelly, Gwion Jones,Elis Smith and Seimon Jones were always busy in defence as Dolgellau withstood the visitors combined attacks.
Plenty to be positive about for coaches, Ian Palterman and Andy Johnson.
