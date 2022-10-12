Dolgellau hold on to take precious win against Denbigh
Dolgellau 25 Dinbych 17
Admiral national League 1 North
Dolgellau secured priceless league points as well as a bonus point for scoring four tries, but had to withstand a fierce Dinbych comeback as they rallied late in the game and had Dolgellau on the ropes, scoring two late tries.
Dolgellau full back, Dion Jones finally secured a well earned win with a penalty with the last kick of the match to deny the visitors what would have been a deserved losing bonus point!
Dolgellau had the benefit of a stiff breeze on an otherwise perfect day for rugby, and went ahead after six minutes.
Stalwart second row, Dewi Thomas went over, set up by props, Dafydd Jones and Greg Smithies.
It was 10-0 after a quarter of an hour. Wing Simon Jones gathered a loose ball from a promising Dinbych counter attack that faltered on the halfway line to spring home down the left touchline.
Going into the second quarter, Dinbych, having threatened, finally found a way, and wing Jordan Wynne gathered a chip ahead to score in right corner to make it 10-5.
But Dolgellau finished the half strongly and from a penalty lineout, oustanding second row, Marius Jones barged over powerfully to make it 15-5 at the break.
Dinbych had plenty of possession, but found it difficult to finish off promising moves, denied by a determined Dolgellau defence, and it seemed Dolgellau had secured victory with 12 minutes remaining when flanker Iwan Evans finished off a quickly taken tap penalty.
This time Dion Jones slotted over the conversion to make it 22-5.
However things took a dramatic turn, when Dolgellau lost both Dion Jones and flanker Jack Evans, to yellow cards as the hosts were put under severe pressure.
First centre Gethin Williams went over from a penalty move, on the half hour, and four minutes later stand off Dan O’Sullivan converted his own try to bring the visitors within a score at 22-17.
There was five minutes for the visitors to find the knock out punch, but to their credit Dolgellau weathered the storm, eased into the Denbigh red zone, and sealed it with the last kick of the match with Dion Jones penalty.
Report: Derec Jones
