This end of season derby played on Wednesday evening did not disappoint, with both physios kept busy throughout.
COBRA 38 Dolgellau 14, Admiral National League 1 North
Cobra were victorious by six tries to two leaving Dolgellau to sweat it out for the Dinbych versus Nant Conwy game to see who will survive another season in the top North Division.
The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in respect for the passing of Dolgellau club legend, Chris Williams.
Chris made the ‘Clubman of the Year’ accolade his own from the mid 1980s onwards for a number of years, and worked tirelessly on behalf of the club until recently.
Although remembered for his work behind the scenes, he did make a few appearances as prop forward when the 2nds were short. He will be sorely missed by all associated with the club and the town.
Dolgellau started brightly and went ahead after five minutes as wing Owain Kelly and No8 Marius Jones were thwarted a few metres short. The ball was quickly moved wide for centre, Owain Thomas to go over on the right. Fellow centre Gwion Jones converted to make it 0-7.
Cobra struck back after 10 minutes as left wing Ieuan Williams crossed wide out to make it 5-7.
Dolgellau full back Dion Jones and wing Kelly came close to putting Dolgellau ahead but they are prone to lapses in discipline, costly mistakes, and some poor tackling led to a further five unanswered Cobra tries.
Stand-off Llew Williams went over, No.8 Iwan Vaughan (2), and one appiece to centre Tom Griffiths and scrum half Aled Davies, most created by lively full back, Deiniol Jones. Llew Williams converted four of the tries.
However Dolgellau finished strongly and Owain Thomas crossed for his second try of the match, from a scrum five metres out, this time as replacement scrum half to the injured Daniel Thomas.
Again Gwion Jones converted from a difficult angle to end the scoring with eight minutes remaining. 38-14.
Youngster Owen Davies did remarkably well in only his second senior outing, Tomos Jones and Ifor Jones making debuts.