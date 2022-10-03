Dominant second half gives Aberystwyth Athletic the win against Nantgaredig
Athletic pick up the tempo to secure comfortable win
Aberystwyth Athletic 40 Nantgaredig Legends 18
WRU West Conference
Playing into a strong breeze in the first half Athletic adapted to the conditions well, with their forwards carrying the ball into their opponent’s half through some strong runs by Llewelyn Evans, Morgan Evans and Arwel Lloyd.
It was against the run of play though that Nantgaredig broke up field and were awarded a penalty for a 3-0 lead after the home team were adjudged offside.
From the restart the visitors swept straight up field and were again awarded a penalty to extend their advantage when the home side did not roll away at the break down.
The hosts continued to work hard with their forward pack starting to dominate the visitors, and it was after a series of strong carries, captain Llewelyn Evans crashed over for the first try, converted by Llŷr Davies.
From the kick off, a strong run by Eifion Hughes saw the home side sweep into their opponent’s half, and after being awarded a penalty which was kicked to the corner the home team drove the lineout to their opponent’s line. Being stopped short, the home forwards recycled the ball and after a series of pick and goes it was captain Evans who crossed for his second try.
The Athletic were now playing with much more fluency, and with Owain Jenkins making his long-awaited return from injury pulling the strings at outside half the home side found themselves on the attack in their opponents 22, but a dropped pass allowed the visitors to kick and chase up field for their first try giving a 14-11 score line.
It was the visitors who now started using the elements to their advantage by pinning the home team into the corner where after they managed to turn the ball over, scored under the posts for a converted try giving an 18-14 score line in their favour. With minutes of the half remaining the home forwards again through a series of strong pick and goes found themselves attacking their opponents’ line where hooker Rhidian Harries crossed for a try converted by Davies.
The second half was dominated by the Athletic who used the elements to their advantage and never allowed their opponents into their half. It was a very mature second half performance capped off by some excellent tries through debutant Alex Spollen, Shane Evans and outside half Jenkins. Prior to being substituted young Prop Llŷr Davies gave a virtuoso kicking display by landing five conversion, three of which were from the touchline.
The next game for the Athletic will Friday night under lights against local opponents Aberystwyth University.
