Aberaeron 50 Llangadog 25
Admiran National League 3 West
THE new season got under way at Parc Drefach with home team entertaining Llangadog in the new look Division 3 West, writes Parry Evans.
In what promises to be an interesting campaign for the squad with the league restructure, Aberaeron will be locking horns with new faces further east, and with that brings new challenges.
Anticipation was high at the first whistle and two early tries settled any early nerves, Dafydd Llewelyn was first to cross followed soon afterwards by an Owain Bonsall effort, with Rhodri Jenkins adding the extras.
Not to outdone, the dogged visitors showed improved resilience and were rewarded with a converted try of their own.
Despite the setback, Aberaeron regained the advantage with a close range try by Rhys Jones, the centre's first on his league debut.
Two long range penalties once again gave Llangadog renewed hope but centre Llewelyn who was a constant thorn in the visitors defence extended the lead with two scything breaks for a 31-13 score at the break.
The restart followed much the same pattern and despite conceding an early try, any thoughts of a comeback disappeared as flanker Wil Edwards crossed the whitewash.
Man of the match Llewelyn was not finished and made it five on the day, the last a length of the field effort to huge cheers from the home support.
Although Llangadog had the last laugh with a converted try, this was an encouraging start for the hosts, with much anticipation for the tough games ahead.
St Davids 19 Gwylanod 12
DESPITE there not being a league for the Gwylanod they have managed to arrange a few friendlies for this year, and first up was a trip to Division 4 West A St Davids.
A real gritty performance against a higher level and improved opposition they fell just short, eventually going down by 19-12 .
There was an early try for man of the match Dilwyn Harries and a last gasp effort by full back Mathew Harries with a conversion from Llion Williams.
Unlucky on the day with real effort in defence against league opponents.