YSGOL Godre’r Berwyn are punching above their weight after four of their teams made it through to the Road to Principality competition finals.
The Bala school’s under 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s will all play in the Principality Stadium, the home of Welsh rugby, on Tuesday, 19 March.
The teams come under the stewardship Euros Jones, an extremely hard-working rugby officer who has been in the post for 10 years giving rugby lessons in both the secondary school and all the local primary schools.
His hard work has paid off with the area’s junior rugby sides making great progress.
For such a small school, Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn punches well above its weight in women and girls rugby.
Four full Welsh women’s internationals - Lowri Blain, Ceri Redman, Teleri Davies and Awen Prysor - have been produced since 2003 and numerous Welsh age grade representatives with Saran and Efa Jones currently in the Welsh Under 18s training squad for the upcoming Under 18 Six Nations Festival.
The 2024 Festival takes place at Stadiwm CSM in Colwyn Bay, Wales, starting on Friday, 29 March and running until Saturday, 6 April.
Most of the players turn out for the Gwylliaid Meirionnydd girls rugby hub based in Bala.
Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn Under 16s team have made and won the schools final previously.