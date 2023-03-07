Aber Youth played host to Haverfordwest in the return fixture having lost by two points in the away match earlier in the season.
The hosts set out their intentions from the start with some determined running and aggressive tackling.
Dafydd Hywel went over in the corner early on followed by strong running by centre Leo Davies for Aber’s second try.
The hosts continued to dominate and it was entirely with the run of play that winger Efan Davies then got in on the act with a try of his own.
The forwards too were playing well together and Gerwyn Jones got the front row on the scoresheet with his first try.
An error by the home side then allowed the visitors to score their first try under the posts. This was soon cancelled out by Aber’s fifth try and Efan Davies’ second.
Haverfordwest, to their credit, then came back strongly and hit a 10 minute purple patch in which they took the game to their opponents and scored their second converted try.
After the break Aber resumed their determined style of play and saw Gerwyn Jones cross for his second try.
Scrum half Ieuan Breese was next to score as the game continued with some clever interplay for Gerwyn Jones, in true front row style, running a fantastic angle to score his third try, converted by Euros Lloyd.
The game ended with the unstoppable scoring machine, Gerwyn Jones charging up the field to score his fourth try of the game again converted by Lloyd.