FORMER Ysgol Penglais pupil Josh Hathaway has been called up to the Wales senior squad for the first time after a series of eye-catching performances for Gloucester Rugby.
The 20-year-old, who can play both full-back and on the wing, is one of four uncapped players named by head coach Warren Gatland for a 36-man training squad ahead of four games in the summer.
Try sensation Hathaway, who began his career with Aberystwyth RFC and has represented Wales and England at Under 20s level, has thrived after getting more game time since the departure of fellow Welshman Louis Rees-Zammit who left the Cherry and Whites to pursue a career in the NFL.
His potent attacking displays, which included a hat-trick in a losing side at Saracens, has given him the chance of being awarded a first senior cap for Wales who play three internationals and a friendly this summer.
They take on South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, 22 June before flying out to Australia four days later to play two test matches against the Wallabies and a friendly against the Queensland Reds.
The squad will be cut to 34 players after the Springboks match before heading out to Australia.
Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth posted on their socials: “Awesome - thank you Joshua for putting Aberystwyth RFC on the map. Go show them what you can do.”