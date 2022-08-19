Girls thriving on the rugby pitch thanks to Meirionnydd hub
Subscribe newsletter
A RUGBY hub for girls in Meirionnydd is going from strength to strength and has put a call out to new players to join the ranks ahead of a new season.
Gwylliaid Meirionnydd was set up a few years ago to promote and offer rugby training to local girls in the region.
Last season was a hugely successful one as the group grew in numbers and for the first time, teams ranging from under-10s to under-16s competed in tournaments and festivals.
There have also been a number of new coaches to join the club, allowing the club to offer training to more players.
The hub currently meets at Bala Rugby Club and welcomes girls from Year 4 and up from Bala, Dolgellau and Blaenau Ffestiniog, who practise and play against other hubs in north Wales.
Many of the under-16s were also successful for Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn in winning the girls’ national final at the Principality Stadium in April, coached by Euros Jones, Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn’s rugby officer.
To finish the season in July there was an awards night, with touch rugby for all ages and pizza from Corwen-based Cornerstone.
Prizes were also handed out, including individual awards to senior team players Evie Mackintosh, most improved player; Efa Fflur Jones, players’ player; and Efa Swyn Thorpe, coaches’ player.
It was great to finish the season on such a positive note.
The hub has thanked the children and parents for their dedication and support during the season.
The Gwylliaid’s training sessions start up again on Tuesday, 30 August at Bala RFC: under-16s, 5pm to 6.15pm; under-10s to under-14s, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |